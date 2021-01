Kalamazoo police investigate a shooting at 700 SoHo Apartments on Jan. 21, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot and injured at an apartment complex near Western Michigan University Thursday.

It happened at 700 SoHo Apartments on Howard Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released, but the campus police said in a tweet that the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

WMU police also said campus is secure.