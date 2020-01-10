1 hurt after car hit by train in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 54-year-old Kalamazoo woman was hurt after her vehicle was hit by a train.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday at the 9000 block of Shaver Road in Portage.

The woman, who was driving a 2014 Volkswagen was trying to drive west from the Midwest Fastener Corp.’s parking lot, across from the Grand Elk Railroad, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

She stopped on the tracks and a train hit the front end of her vehicle, pushing it off the tracks, police say.

Officers say the driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The train’s engineer, a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.