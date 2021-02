The scene of a crash on Portage Street at Lovers Lane in Kalamazoo on Feb. 25, 2021.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously hurt in a four-car crash in Kalamazoo Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on Portage Road near Lovers Lane. One person with serious injuries was hospitalized.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said Portage Road was shut down between Cork Street and Lovers Lane while crews investigated what caused the crash.