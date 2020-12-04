1 dead in Pavilion Township house fire

PAVILLION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is dead after a house fire in Pavilion Township Thursday night, Kalamazoo County deputies say.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. on Claxton Street near East Cork Street, just north of East North Avenue.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

After the fire was put out, crews found a person dead inside. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

It’s unknown if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

Several agencies assisted on scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.