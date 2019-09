ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in a crash near Gull Lake Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:36 p.m. on East Gull Lake Drive along the northeast side of Gull Lake in Ross Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s moped left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead when rescuers arrived at the scene.

His name wasn’t released Thursday night, but authorities said he was a 39-year-old from the Kalamazoo area.

The crash is still under investigation.