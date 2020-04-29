1 dead following Kalamazoo County crash

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 57-year-old Kalamazoo man has died following a crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on W. C Avenue near N. 14th Street in Cooper Township.

Authorities say a minivan was driving east on 14th Street tried to turn left into a driveway in the path of a speeding westbound car.

The minivan, which had three people inside, were all entrapped, seriously injured, and were extricated by crews. All were taken to the hospital, deputies say.

The front seat passenger, Kelly C. Brooks, later died from his injuries, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say three people were in the car. Two were taken to the hospital and the driver refused treatment.

Authorities say it appears speed is a factor in the crash.