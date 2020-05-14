1 dead, another hurt in Kalamazoo shooting

The scene of a shooting in Kalamazoo. (May 14, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say one person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s North Side.

It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Princeton Avenue near Bessie Street.

The injured person was taken to the hospital, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Swat teams on the scene could be heard asking someone to come out of a nearby home.

Neighbors told News 8 they heard several gunshots. Officers were seen giving CPR to one of the victims before medics arrived, according to witnesses.

