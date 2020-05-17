1 dead after house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a 79-year-old female was found dead inside of her home after the house erupted in flames Saturday night.

Officers said around 7 p.m. a home in the 900 block of Essex Circle caught fire. Police quickly learned that the resident might still be inside and immediately started a search and rescue operation despite the growing fire conditions.

A 79-year-old female was found dead inside the home, according to authorities. Officials are not releasing her name at this time and KDPS offers its condolences to the family and friends who have been impacted by the loss.

The fire is currently under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.