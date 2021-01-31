1 dead after head-on crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Kalamazoo early Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to Kilgore Road at Kilgore Service Road, between I-94 and the airport, around 12:15 a.m. There, they found a head-on crash that had caused what was described as “significant damage” to both vehicles.

A passenger in one of the cars was in cardiac arrest when emergency responders arrived. That person was rushed to the hospital and ultimately pronounced dead. The person’s name was not released Sunday morning pending notification of family.

Both drivers were also hospitalized. Their injuries are not considereed life-threatening.

Police said they continue to investigate but that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.