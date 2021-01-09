1 dead after fatal crash in Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 that a person died in a car accident overnight Saturday.

Deputies were called to a one car crash around midnight Saturday morning near the intersection of East HJ Ave and Chestnut Trail in Comstock Township where the only person in the vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Kalamazoo, died from his injuries on scene.

The name of the man who died is being withheld until family is notified.

The KCSO says this accident is still under investigation.

