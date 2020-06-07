1 dead after apartment fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person did not survive after a multi-unit apartment building went up in flames Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police said around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to a structure fire in the 300 block of Elm Street. When police arrived they found a multi-unit apartment building with smoke and flames. Fire crews did a search and rescue operation to find a victim inside of an apartment. The victim was removed from the home immediately however the victim had already died from their injuries.

The victims name was not released by police at this time.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire. Anyone with information regarding the fatal fire is asked to contact police at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.