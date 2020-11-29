1 dead, 2 injured in Kalamazoo homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men turned up at the hospital after local police responded to a shooting incident in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning.

One man—a 30-year-old Kalamazoo resident—died after arriving at the hospital. The other two men—a 28 and 29-year-old—are being treated for their injuries, but are in stable condition according to police.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to a scene on a report of shots being fired in the 600 block of East Michigan Ave around 2:30 a.m., but no victim was present when officers arrived.

Police say that shortly after officers arrived on scene, there was a report of a car turning up at the hospital with the first victim, then minutes later another car showed up at the hospital with the other two men involved in the incident.

This incident is actively being investigated. Anyone having information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.