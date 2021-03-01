1 dead, 2 injured after apartment fire near Kalamazoo

An ambulance waits outside a burned Kalamazoo Township apartment building where one person died and two others were injured.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire near Kalamazoo.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, dispatchers took a call about two people possibly trapped in a fire on the first floor of a building on Texel Drive near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Firefighters searched the two-story apartment building as they put out the flames and found both people inside. One of the victims had already died inside the apartment, authorities said. The second person was pulled from the building, loaded in an ambulance and taken to the hospital where their condition is unclear.

The Kalamazoo Township Fire Department said someone living in an adjoining apartment also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a Monday news release, Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter said crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire department is withholding the name of the victim who died until that person’s family has been notified.