1 dead, 1 injured in crash north of Albion

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash north of Albion Sunday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 28 Mile Road and M Drive North in Clarence Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound vehicle left the roadway along a curve. The driver tried to regain control, but overcorrected. The car left the other side of the road and crashed into a tree.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the passenger, a 52-year-old Olivet man, dead.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Olivet, was hospitalized. His condition was not known later Sunday.

Neither man’s name was released Sunday.

The sheriff’s department said it was still investigating the crash, but that alcohol and speed may have been factors.