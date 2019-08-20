1 arrested after clerk stabbed in Kzoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a store clerk Monday, Kalamazoo Township police say.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at a store on E. Main Street near Nazareth Road. A release from police did not list the name of the store.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says that the clerk, a 56-year-old woman, confronted the man as he left the store, accusing him of retail fraud. The man then pulled a knife and stabbed her in the arm, police say.

He took off on a bike and was soon spotted by officers. They say he resisted when they arrested him.

The suspect, a 32-year-old from Kalamazoo whose name wasn’t immediately released, was jailed on charges of armed robbery, felony assault and resisting and obstructing police. His case was sent on to the prosecutor for a final decision on charges.

The clerk was taken to the hospital, where she was later listed in stable condition.