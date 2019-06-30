1 arrested, 1 remains hospitalized after crash in Kzoo Co.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was arrested and one woman was taken to the hospital after crashing their vehicle Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash at 9:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of S. 36th Street, just southeast of Scott Mills Park.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the two passengers were trapped inside the vehicle and needed the Charleston Township Fire Department to cut off the driver’s side door to free them.

The passenger, a 33-year-old male from Jackson, and the driver, a 33-year-old female also from Jackson, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The male was then taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for a felony warrant.

The female remains at Bronson Hospital for her injuries. The names of the two individuals are not being released by authorities at this time.

This incident remains under investigation and drug use by the female driver is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8821 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.