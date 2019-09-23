1 arrested, 1 at large after Best Buy robbery

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is still being sought after a break-in at a Best Buy south of Battle Creek.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the electronics store near I-94 and M-66 in Emmett Township.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says it sent officers there on a report of a robbery in progress. When they arrived, they learned that two masked men had broken in before the robbery happened and were stealing electronics.

Employees gave dispatchers descriptions of the suspects, who ran off into a nearby wooded area. Police followed and blocked off the area.

A few hours later, one of the suspects was found walking in the area and arrested. Authorities say the 22-year-old Grand Rapids-area man was carrying stolen electronics; in all, police found stolen property worth $10,000.

He was jailed on charges of breaking and entering and larceny.

The second suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the break-in or outstanding suspect is asked to call Emmett Township police at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.