Kentwood recycling drop-off station to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Department of Public Works will be closing its curbside recycling station in Kentwood Sunday.

The department said it will be closing the recycling station on Breton Road SE north of 52nd Street SE Sunday, June 30 because of non-recyclable materials being deposited and increasing operational costs.

There will remain two other available drop-off stations on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids and on 10 Mile Road in Rockford.

The curbside recycling stations are meant to serve those who lack curbside collection services.

Anyone with questions may contact the Kent County Department of Public works at (616) 632-7920 or visit their website.