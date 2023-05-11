GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday, more than 1,200 middle and high school students are gathering at DeVos Place for an event that’s all about youth empowerment.

Event organizer Tova Jones and student leader Kaydin Kimball about the Kent County Prevention Coalition’s Above the Influence Youth Summit said the event challenges young people to think about their futures.

The event aims to equip middle and high school students to tackle the tough choices ahead of them and make wise personal decisions regarding peer pressure and substance abuse.

It’s happening on Friday May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DeVos Place.