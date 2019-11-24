Youth compete in wheelchair basketball tournament

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mary Free Bed YMCA hosted the “Keep Up the Pace” wheelchair basketball tournament again this year, bringing in eight teams from across the Midwest Saturday and Sunday to compete.

Teams traveled from as far as Cincinnati and Fort Wayne to battle for the top spot. Prep division teams as well as varsity squads packed the courts.

“I’m excited to finally be competing here in Kentwood, this is where I’m from,” Lianna Newbeck, #4 of the Jr. Pacers, explained. “We travel a lot, so it’s good to play here every year too.”

Players on all eight teams have formed close bonds throughout the year as many have attended summer skills camps together and played in tournaments across the Midwest.

“These teams that come from far away, we travel to their cities too,” Kyle Ringwald, sport coordinator for Mary Free Bed’s Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Program explains. “It’s not often that family gets to watch their games because they have to travel so far to the other cities.”

The facilities at the Mary Free Bed YMCA are completely adaptive.

“There are no stairs in this entire building,” Ringwald said. “This facility, unlike so many others, gives our players a real sense of belonging.”

Every team is coed and is only divided by age, with prep level squads ranging in age from 7-13 and varsity teams with players from 14-18.

Each team fields five players at a time. The rules are closely similar to traditional basketball. Ringwald explains this is by design.

“These kids aren’t any different than any other kids you see playing basketball,” Ringwald said. “We’re simply giving them the chance to compete, play against other teams and go out there and try to get a win.”

The athletes will pause tournament play throughout the month of December but will tip off once more in January when they travel to Fort Wayne for the regional tournament.