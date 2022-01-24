‘YIKES’: Over 20 crashes in Kent Co. due to bad road conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers responded to over 20 crashes in Kent County Monday as winter weather causes bad road conditions.

“YIKES!” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

It said troopers with the Grand Rapids Post responded to over 22 Kent County crashes between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said that doesn’t include slide-offs where there was no damage.

MSP is reminding drivers that road conditions can change rapidly. It also reminded people to slow down and move over for any emergency vehicles, saying there was a couple of “close calls” on Monday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties until 4 a.m.