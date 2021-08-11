Year 2 of Black-Owned Business Showcase hopes to build on success

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Black-Owned Business Showcase is making a second appearance at Woodland Mall.

More than 30 businesses will set up shop at the Kentwood mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event features booths with Black-owned businesses selling clothing, food, jewelry, gifts and health and wellness items, as well as services like photography and financial planning.

Interim marketing director Mikia Ross said last year’s event was a big success. The goal is to build on that.

Ross said spotlighting Black-owned businesses, especially new companies, can make a big difference in helping them thrive. Vendors say it’s a great way to promote their shops and make connections and come together with a unified message.