Wyoming YMCA day care to stay closed for 2 years

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A problem-plagued YMCA day care center in Wyoming will remain closed for two years following a settlement with the state.

The infant-to-preschool program at the Spartan Stores YMCA closed at the end of March after a state investigation found repeated violations of state safety regulations, including a case in which a worker sexually abused a child.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, which oversees the program adjacent to Metro Health Hospital, voluntarily closed the program but Target 8 learned the state previously recommended the center's license be revoked. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs made the recommendation in January after flagging "repeated violations of inappropriate supervision” during multiple inspections.

A settlement agreement reached between the YMCA and the state’s child care licensing division calls for the Spartan facility to remain closed for two years.

Greater Grand Rapids YMCA, which oversees seven branches in West Michigan, will be prohibited from opening any new day cares during that same two-year period.

The two-year closure can be extended if there are any other violations in YMCA child care programs.