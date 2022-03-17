WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An attorney admits his client shot and killed her boyfriend, but said he can’t believe she was charged with murder because he says it’s a clear case of self-defense.

“He comes, he is assaulting my client and in fear for her life, she responds,” defense attorney Anthony Greene said.

Sakina Muhammad, 21, of Wyoming, was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of open murder and a weapons count. She said little as a plea of not guilty was automatically entered for her, answering the judge’s questions with a simple yes or no. Bond was denied, though the judge said he was willing to reconsider later on as additional information was submitted to the court. Muhammad’s next hearing is March 30.

“I’m shocked that it was charged; should not have been charged,” Greene said after the proceedings. “Hopefully, as this evolves and the truth comes out, one thing will be clear: that this is a young lady whose life has been threatened, whose existence has been threatened, and out of desperation, she finally took action to save her life.”

Kwan Winston, 27, was killed Sunday night. Wyoming police said they found him dead at an apartment building on Taft Avenue SW south of 28th Street after Muhammad’s parents called 911, saying there had been a domestic dispute. He had been shot in the head, court records show.

Muhammad and her 11-month-old daughter were gone by the time police arrived, but she was found the next morning and arrested. Her child, also Winston’s daughter, is safe and is now being cared for by family.

Police said earlier this week that Winston and Muhammad had been living together at the Taft Avenue apartment in violation of a court order meant to protect her, but Muhammad’s attorney said that’s not the case.

“He had been ordered out of the apartment. He was not in the apartment. He was living with his grandmother. He returned and wasn’t invited to return,” Greene said. “The fact that he was there in violation of a court order creates a presumption … that a use of force against him is reasonable.”

He said it was reasonable for Muhammad to believe that her life was in danger.

“My client has been brutalized by this individual over years. Just in January, he broke her nose, fractured her jaw. She spent a great deal of time in one of the shelters for abused victims,” Greene said.

Greene blamed the judicial system, saying it failed Muhammad because it didn’t adequately respond to previous domestic violence by Winston. Winston was twice charged with strangling her, first in March 2020 and again in January of this year. He was scheduled to be sentenced in the second case later this month.

Greene said strangulation is a 10-year felony but Winston pleaded down to a 1-year misdemeanor.

“Domestic violence second,” Greene said. “How’s that possible? If the system had of worked, we wouldn’t be here.”

He said Winston got a slap on the wrist instead of adequate punishment or mandated counseling to try to curb the abusive behavior.

“He just felt he could do whatever he wanted whenever he wanted to. He thought he owned her, possessed her and could kill her if he wanted to. He has threatened her,” Greene said. “So the question is: Why wasn’t something done before it reached this point?”