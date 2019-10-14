Wyoming woman hit after crash dies

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming woman hit by a car involved in a crash has died from her injuries.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety announced Monday that 22-year-old Catherine Cecily Fenner had passed away.

Fenner was critically injured around 6:30 p.m. Thursday as she was walking in the crosswalk at 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue. Officers say a two-vehicle crash sent one of the cars spinning out of control, hitting Fenner.

The people inside both vehicles weren’t hurt.

Police closed the intersection for hours as part of their investigation. The roadway reopened, but the crash remains under investigation.

