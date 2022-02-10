County commissioner identifies child killed in Wyoming as 2-year-old girl

Police on scene on Meyer Avenue between Porter Street and 28th Street in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they will release more information this afternoon about the shooting that killed a toddler in Wyoming last night.

A police briefing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Meyer Avenue between Porter and 28th streets. Wyoming police said officers responded to a report of shots fired there and found the toddler dead. Also shot was an adult man. He was taken to the hospital and placed under police guard.

Wyoming police said everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and that there was no danger to the public.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack identified the child in a Facebook post Thursday as a 2-year-old girl named Khalise. He said he is friends with the child’s family and her grandmother and aunt let him know what happened. He called for prayers and justice for Khalise and her family.