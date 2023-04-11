WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The candidate list for the city of Wyoming’s city manager position is now down to four people.

After former City Manager Curtis Holt retired in February after 27 years of service, 48 people applied for the job.

The city will be holding public interviews for the four finalists at Wyoming City Hall on Thursday, April 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The four candidates are: Jen DeHaan, John McCarter, Mark Meyers and John Shay.

Jen DeHaan, one of the finalists for Wyoming city manager. John McCarter, one of the finalist to be the Wyoming city manager.

DeHaan is the assistant township manager and superintendent of the Plainfield Charter Township, as well as the executive director of the Kent County Dispatch Authority since 2018.

McCarter serves as the interim city manager for the city of Wyoming and has been the Wyoming’s deputy city manager since March 2021.

Mark Meyers, one of the finalists for Wyoming city manager. John Shay, one of the finalists for Wyoming city manager.

Meyers has served as the city administrator for the city of Norton Shores since May 2004. He has also worked for Norton Shores and Grand Haven.

Shay served as the county administrator for Ottawa County from August 2021 to January 2023. He also served as deputy county administrator for Ottawa County.

The city hopes to choose a new city manager by the end of May 2023.