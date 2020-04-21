Wyoming to add splash pad, trails to Gezon Park

A map provided by the city of Wyoming shows the redevelopment plan for Gezon Park.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A splash pad and trails are among the new features coming to Wyoming’s Gezon Park.

The city-approved plans also include a restroom, shelter and more parking space for the park located off Gezon Parkway SW just east of Byron Center Avenue.

City council members on Monday approved of using approximately $156,000 budgeted in the capital parks revolving fund to pay contractors to create construction drawings and bid materials for the project.

Gezon Park already features an athletic complex on its southern grounds and a playground, basketball court and small shelter to the north, but the interior of the park is undeveloped.

Mayor Jack Poll say the redevelopment is based off community input and is “highly anticipated.”

“During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in our residents using our trails and recreational resources to maintain their physical and mental health. We’re excited for this next step in the process to make improvements to Gezon Park which will continue to add to these valuable facilities,” stated Wyoming Director of Community Services Rebecca Rynbrandt in a Tuesday news release.

Construction is slated to start in the spring of 2021.