Wyoming Taco Bell burns

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Taco Bell employees arrived at work Tuesday to find their restaurant in flames.

Fire crews responded to 1819 28th St. SW, the Wyoming Taco Bell location, around 6 a.m. When they arrived, the fire had spread and the building was fully engulfed in flames. There were no people in the building.

Firefighters from Wyoming, Grand Rapids and Grandville responded to the fire. They were able to put out the fire but the building did suffer substantial damage.

Fire crews are still investigating. There were no reported injuries and the total value of the damage is still unknown.