Wyoming Regional Water System customers told not to use sprinklers

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming public works officials are telling their water customers not to use sprinklers while emergency work is done on a transmission main.

The sprinkler ban begins Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6 a.m. and will last no longer than two weeks.

The Wyoming Regional Water System announced the ban Friday as it declared a level three water emergency.

It all stems from plans to make repairs to a water transmission main. While work is underway, one of the two mains will be taken offline. The other will remain active, but it will only have enough capacity to meet indoor use demand.

Public works officials promised the water will still be safe to drink as long as system pressure is maintained.

The Wyoming system serves some 230,000 customers in municipalities in two counties, stretching from Kentwood to the lakeshore.