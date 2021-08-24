Wyoming, Ionia public schools to have half days due to heat

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming Public Schools and Ionia Public Schools will both have half days on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat.

Both schools will meet in the morning only, WPS said in a tweet and IPS said in a Facebook post.

Due to forecasted excessive heat, Wednesday, August 25th and Thursday, August 26th will be half days of school (AM Only) for ALL Wyoming Public Schools students. 💜 🐺#BetterTogetherWPS #WyomingWolves pic.twitter.com/PV9SN9JvbP — WPS (@WolvesWps) August 24, 2021

On Wednesday, Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs in the upper 80s with heat index readings near 100 possible at times when the sun breaks through the clouds.