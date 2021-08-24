Wyoming, Ionia public schools to have half days due to heat

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming Public Schools and Ionia Public Schools will both have half days on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat.

Both schools will meet in the morning only, WPS said in a tweet and IPS said in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs in the upper 80s with heat index readings near 100 possible at times when the sun breaks through the clouds.

