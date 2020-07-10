Wyoming PTO president accused of embezzlement

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 36-year-old Wyoming woman is accused of embezzling nearly $4,000 from an elementary school parent-teacher group.

Melissa Anne Casarez was the president of the Parent-Teacher Organization at Parkview Elementary School on Lee Street in the Wyoming Park neighborhood.

For some reason, the PTO dissolved in January and its Facebook page was deleted. But Casarez allegedly continued to use the credit card meant for the PTO until March 12.

According to Wyoming District Court documents, she used the money for her own personal gain until the account was closed.

She is charged with embezzlement from a nonprofit, a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine and restitution that could be as much as three times the amount stolen.

Without a prior record, it is unlikely she will face prison time if convicted as long as she agrees to pay back the money.