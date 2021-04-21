Wyoming police: Woman who fled officers killed in crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who drove away from Wyoming officers ultimately crashed and was killed Wednesday, police say.

It started around 1 a.m. on S. Division Avenue at 44th Street SW.

Wyoming police said in a release officers started following the car because it matched the description of a car that was stolen in Grand Rapids a few hours earlier. An officer tried to get closer to the car, but the driver drove away at a fast speed, police say. The officer was not able to chase her because she was going so fast the officer couldn’t keep her in sight.

A second officer then saw her run a red light on S. Division Avenue at 36th Street. Police say she was going between 80 mph and 90 mph, and the car didn’t have any taillights. He tried to follow her but could not get close, and lost sight of her. He decided it was too dangerous to continue and turned his lights and sirens off.

He then saw a dust cloud in the intersection of Division Avenue and Alger Street and found the car crashed. Police believe she struck a median, went airborne and hit a light pole. She was thrown from her car.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Shynia Jones from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

It was later found out that her car was not the one that was stolen. Police say they do not know why she wouldn’t stop for the officers.