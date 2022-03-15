Wyoming police: Teens sought after carjacking attempt

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for two teens who they say tried to carjack someone in Wyoming on Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Menards on Clyde Park Avenue SW at 56th Street, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety confirmed to News 8.

Police did not provide any information about whether anyone was hurt.

They also didn’t release a description of the two suspects, saying only that they were masked at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

