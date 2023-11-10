WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old was arrested after bringing a gun to a Godfrey-Lee school in Wyoming Friday, police say.

The gun was not fired and no one was hurt.

Wyoming police said officers were called to the East Lee Campus — an alternative learning school — around 9:20 a.m. after workers found the gun in the student’s backpack.

Police said rumors prompted staff to go looking for the gun.

“The Godfrey-Lee school faculty’s commitment to the safety of their students is unwavering and truly exemplified by their diligence in following up on this matter,” police said in a release.

The 15-year-old was arrested. Police said they were still working to find the owner of the weapon and determine how the teen got hold of it.

The prosecutor’s office will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.