Wyoming police: Strangulation charge issued in assault

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say charges have been filed against a man accused of strangling and seriously injuring a woman in Wyoming earlier this week.

The suspect’s name and age were not released Friday pending arraignment, but the Wyoming Department of Public Safety says he will be charged with assault by strangulation and car theft.

The assault happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Ferrand Estates mobile home park, in the area of 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue, police say. Officers were initially called there on a report of a medical emergency. They then learned the woman had been strangled.

The victim remained in critical condition Friday. Her name has also not been released.