Wyoming police seek woman missing since last week

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who is missing and considered endangered.

Mary Jo Carrothers, 59, is a white woman standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 150 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She is likely driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Michigan license plate EHK-0786.

Family members said they last saw Carrothers around 8 p.m. Thursday as she left her home in Wyoming.

They are worried about her mental health.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300, Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 911.