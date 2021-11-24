Wyoming police seek man who robbed bank

Surveillance photos released by police show the man who robbed the ATL Credit Union on 36th Street in Wyoming on Nov. 24, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the man who got away with cash from a bank branch in Wyoming Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at the ATL Credit Union on 36th Street SW near Clyde Park Avenue.

Wyoming police say the man walked into the bank and told workers to give him money. There was no indiciation he was armed. He initially took off on foot and police say they don’t yet know whether he later got into a car.

It’s unclear how much money he stole.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 40s, standing about 6 feet with a slender build. He was wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and a blue surgical mask. Police released surveillance photos of him.

Anyone who knows who he is or anything about the robbery is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.