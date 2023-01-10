Police at the scene of a deadly shooting along Indian Mounds Drive SW in Wyoming on Nov. 1, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety described the car as a gray or silver four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with a model year between 2000 and 2005. Anyone with information about where that car may be can call police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Police said the car was in the area on the afternoon of Nov. 1 when Kane Coronado was killed as he rode his bike along Indian Mounds Drive SW south of the I-196 ramps.

An undated photo of Kane Coronado. (Courtesy Christina White)

Witnesses told investigators that multiple shots were fired. One hit Coronado, striking him in the neck. A bystander tried to help him but he died at the scene.

“Somebody’s got to be a monster just to be able to shoot somebody and leave them laying and drive away,” Coronado’s grandmother told News 8 the day after his death.

Coronado, of White Cloud, was 18.