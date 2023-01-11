Surveillance images show two suspects in a robbery at a Citgo gas station on S. Division Avenue in Wyoming on Dec. 18, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police have released surveillance images of the two people they say stole beer from a gas station in December.

The robbery happened Dec. 18 at the Citgo on S. Division Avenue at 44th Street. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says two people held up the gas station at gunpoint, stole beer and then ran away. A police dog was not able to track them down.

Surveillance images show two suspects. One was described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, standing about 5 feet, wearing a blue hat and black coat. The other was described as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-2 in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black sweatshirt with Santa on it and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming DPS Detective Gray at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.