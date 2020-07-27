Wyoming police searching for 4 missing kids, mother

LEFT: A recent photo of Alana, Amina and Aaliyah Burger and Skyler Merriweather. RIGHT: A recent photo of Shannette Merriweather. (Undated courtesy photos from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help to find four children who were taken by their mother, who does not have custody rights.

Shannette Merriweather, 25, walked away with the kids during a supervised visit on Sunday around 3 p.m. in the area of 2250 Prairie Parkway SW, authorities say.

The children were in the care of their legal guardian. Police say Merriweather is unable to adequately care for them and does not have a vehicle or a known address.

Below are descriptions of each child, as well as a description of Merriweather:

Alana Burger, age 7: Black female, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a gray T-shirt

Black female, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a gray T-shirt Amina Burger, age 6: Black female, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a T-shirt (color unknown)

Black female, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a T-shirt (color unknown) Aaliyah Burger, age 5: Black female, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a T-shirt (color unknown)

Black female, last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a T-shirt (color unknown) Skyler Merriweather, age 2: Black male, last seen wearing beige pants and a multi-colored button-down shirt

Black male, last seen wearing beige pants and a multi-colored button-down shirt Shannette Merriweather: Black female, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 115 pounds. Last seen wearing black pants and a black and pink floral shirt.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300.