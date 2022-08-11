WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Wyoming.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth-Third Bank located in the 2800 block of Michael Avenue SW near 28th Street.

A suspect went up to a teller and demanded money, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said he implied he was armed. The suspect, a man in his 60s, took some cash and left, police say.

An attempt to find him with a K-9 were not successful.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 1.866.774.2345. Tips can also be reported online at silentobserver.org.