WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say they seized four handguns and arrested three people in the 12-hour period from noon Tuesday to midnight Wednesday.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, officers said they responded to a report of retail fraud on Byron Center Avenue. When they found the suspect, the 18-year-old man was carrying a loaded handgun, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The man, a Wyoming resident, was arrested and taken to the Kent County jail for carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

Hours later, during a traffic stop near Clyde Park Avenue and 44th Street, police said they arrested a 50-year-old Kentwood man on an outstanding felony warrant. Then, they found that the man was carrying two loaded handguns, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Officers said they brought him to the county jail on charges of cocaine possession, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Finally, slightly after midnight Wednesday, police said they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Spring Hill Street. They said the man in the vehicle, a 22-year-old from Benton Harbor, had a loaded handgun.

The man was arrested and brought to the county jail for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The department said it has seized 63 firearms so far this year.