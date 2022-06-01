WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police have released the names of the woman and her two daughters who were shot and killed by the woman’s boyfriend.

The mother was identified as Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 34. The two of her children who were killed were 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-year-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa.

Police said the girls attended San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family cover funeral costs.

Courtesy images of Liliana Landa-Sanchez and her daughters, Ayzy and Joelin Hernandez-Landa

The man believed to have killed them and then turned the gun on himself was identified as Oscar Moran-Hernandez, 43. State police records do not show a criminal history for him in Michigan, though Wyoming police previously said he was accused of drunken driving in 2003.

The apparent triple murder-suicide happened in the early hours of Tuesday at a home on Godfrey Avenue SW south of Burton Street. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a family member went to the home after getting a concerning call from Moran-Hernandez. The family member then called police. When officers arrived, Joelin, Ayzy, Landa-Sanchez and Moran-Hernandez were dead.

Three other children, ages 9, 5 and 2, were in the home when the shooting happened but weren’t hurt. At least two of those children belonged both Landa-Sanchez and Moran-Hernandez. Joelin and Ayzy were Landa-Sanchez’s children from a previous relationship.

The three children have been were placed in the care of a family member.

“No one, especially children, should ever feel unsafe in their home,” Wyoming DPS Chief Kim Koster said Tuesday. “This is a devastating example of domestic violence.”

Wyoming has seen a total of six homicides this year and all were related to domestic situations.

“We had seen an increase (in domestic violence) in the era of COVID when the pandemic first hit. We were seeing increases of 25% to 35% in domestic violence cases kind of across aboard and that number really hasn’t leveled off,” Charisse Mitchell of the YWCA in Grand Rapids told News 8 Tuesday.

She reminded people there are resources out there. The National Domestic Violence Helpline can be reached at 800.799.7233 and the YWCA in Grand Rapids can be reached at 616.454.9922.