Police respond to a shooting on the 3800 block of Division Avenue South. (Sept. 8, 2023)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and seriously injured in Wyoming Friday night, police say.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 3800 block of Division Avenue South, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

A 53-year-old Grand Rapids man was shot in the chest, police said. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said there was no suspect information available.