WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say they believe a man shot and killed a woman and two children before turning the gun on himself.

It happened early Tuesday at a home on Godfrey Avenue SW south of Burton Street. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a family member who went to the home called police around 3:50 a.m.

Responding officers found the two girls, woman and man all dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Three other children were in the house at the time but weren’t hurt, police said.

Wyoming DPS said the investigation is still in its early stages but that what detectives know now indicates the man killed the woman and two girls before killing himself.

“The motive for this tragic loss of life is still unclear,” Wyoming DPS said.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released because family is still being notified.

Police say they have the gun used in the shooting and they don’t believe there is any further threat to the public.

Wyoming DPS Chief Kim Koster will hold a press briefing about the shooting at 2 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1.800.273.TALK.