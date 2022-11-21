Undated photos of Gerrie Heyman, left, and Raymond Tarasiewicz, right. (Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are looking for two vulnerable missing adults. The two cases are not related.

An undated photo of Gerrie Heyman. (Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

Gerrie Lynn Heyman, 63, was last seen in the area of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue in Walker around 9 a.m. Monday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

It said she lives at a Wyoming adult care facility.

She is described as a white woman with long gray hair, who stands at 5’6″ tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long brown coat with a yellow bag.

Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 59, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, city officials say. They say a family member came home from work around 6 p.m. and realized he was missing.

An undated photo of Raymond Tarasiewicz. (Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

Tarasiewicz often goes to the area of 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue or the area of 28th Street and Wyoming Avenue.

He is described as a white man with white hair and a white beard. He stands at 5’10” tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He wears black glasses and could be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Officials say he does not have a vehicle or a phone. They say he has early signs of dementia.

“With cold weather predicted tonight there is concern for their safety,” the city said.

If you know where Heyman or Tarasiewicz are should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or your local police department.