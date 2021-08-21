Wyoming police look for shooting suspect

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is recovering after an overnight shooting in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Police Department says the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Chicago Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers say someone showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim and witnesses would not tell police circumstances that led up to the shooting, or share any suspect information.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345; 1.866.774.2345.