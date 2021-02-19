Wyoming police look for serial flasher

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police have issued a warning about a man who exposed himself to people at last twice.

He’s described as a white man in his 40s driving a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

Both incidents happened on Clyde Park Avenue on Feb. 9. The first, around 12:30 p.m., happened near 36th Street and the second happened just before 6 p.m. near 54th Street.

Anyone with information about the serial flasher is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.