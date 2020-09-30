Wyoming police look for missing woman

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman.

Melissa Pulliam was last seen at a bus stop in the area of 36th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Police says her family reported her missing around 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say she has a medical condition that requires taking medication, which she doesn’t have on her.

Pulliam is African American, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds. She has short black hair, possibly in a ponytail, police say.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, black Nike sandals with a pink Nike logo and had a black purse.